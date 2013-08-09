Collect Your Favourite Major League Baseball Dog Collars from Collar Planet

Sparta, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Many pet owners love to dress up their cute little friends with expensive costumes and accessories. Most of these pet products are offered to people without any quality assurance. Collar Planet is an online pet boutique which provides a large collection of dog wears and accessories like sunglass, harness and collars with a guarantee of quality. Major league baseball dog collars are also available through the collarplanetonline.com website. Political and patriotic collars are offered to show spirit along with sports teams’ collars.



Pet lovers can select from more than 80 sports teams dog collar collections via collarplanetonline.com. Some of them include Alabama Crimson Tide NCAA Licensed, Anaheim Angels Classic Leather, Arizona Cardinals NFL Licensed, Atlanta Braves Classic Leather, Auburn University Tigers NCAA Licensed, Baltimore Orioles Classic Leather, Baltimore Ravens NFL Licensed, Boston Red Sox Classic Leather, Chicago Bears NFL Licensed, Cincinnati Bengals NFL Licensed, Colorado Rockies Classic Leather and Dallas Cowboys NFL Licensed pet dog collars along with a number of other baseball and football dog collars.



The website says, “Your dog's collar is the one fashion accessory that will almost never be removed. We want to be sure that you're getting the perfect collar that both you and your furry friend will love and enjoy for years to come.”



Collar Planet offers different types of dog collars with matching leashes. Pet owners can select the right dog collars and leashes which fulfil all comfort requirements of animals by measuring the exact neck size and width. Pets can show off their owners’ favourite baseball teams with officially licensed dog collars. All major league baseball dog collars are said to be handcrafted from the original game ball thread and leather along with the colours and logo of the particular sports team. For attaching leashes, heavy duty D ring and buckles are also made. Collar Planet offers favourite sports teams’ licensed pet dog collars to customers at reasonable prices.



Collar Planet features dog collar categories like jeweled, leather, spikes, studs, martingale, lighted LED, patent leather, embroidered, vintage, animal print, bandana, ribbon nylon, quick release and party. In addition, shoppers can browse through spiffy dog products, pet travel carrier, Nature’s Embrace aromatherapy, cooling products, leashes, harnesses, dog sports gear, costumes, holiday pet wear, dog sunglasses, apparels, collar charms, pet ID tags, cat collars, pet jewellery, Star Wars and Disney leashes and dog collars.



To gain more information about major league baseball dog collars, visit http://www.collarplanetonline.com.



About Collar Planet

Collar Planet provides the best quality collars and different types of pet products. This online pet boutique has been doing business since 2008. Collar Planet is planning to add extra features in the near future, and customers can regularly visit collarplanetonline.com for updates.



Media Contact

Collar Planet

Tel: (888) 948-2345

Email: collarplanet@aol.com

URL: http://www.collarplanetonline.com