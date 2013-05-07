Collectible Gemstones from Bello Jewels Available at Bangalore

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Bellojewelsonline.com is an ultimate source of collectible gemstones and gemstone jewels belonging to the company Bello Jewels PVT Ltd. Bello jewels is one of the prominent manufacturers and exporters of precious and semi precious collectible gemstones, and other gemstone jewelry. The magnificent loose gemstones provided by them are crafted with perfection and utmost care. These top quality gemstones are provided at nominal wholesale prices. Any registered user can purchase directly from bellojewelsonline.com.



All the gemstones purchased from Bello Jewels are guaranteed. Each gem provided by them is carefully measured and inspected by the GIA expert. “We stand by our products as our customers stand by us,” says the company. Every loose gemstone provided by Bello Jewels is a naturally formed gem. They do not use synthetic or gems created in labs. The photograph of the real gemstone which people receive is posted on the website. Customized orders are undertaken to make custom specific designs.



First priority of the company is to offer products with superior quality. They aim to match the customer requirements. Multiple levels of quality checks are in place at several points in the production phase. Each and every stage starting from the procurement of raw materials and dispatching of the finished products are monitored by quality control experts. They have a well equipped infrastructure along with the latest technology and modern machines and maintains international standard in their operations. The blend of these machines with expert hands at work brings out flawless collectible gemstones.



Bello Jewels follow an adequate warehousing facility, and have a distribution network and extensive logistics to ensure smooth, safe and prompt delivery of their products. They deliver products on your doorstep with both cash on delivery (COD) method and net banking. They provide services on all areas of USA, Europe and Australia. They also ensures 14 days money back guarantee for their products. Bello jewels will contact via email or SMS after the order placement and the order can be canceled within 24 hours from the placement of the order.



About Bellojewelsonline.com

Bellojewelsonline.com is the online portal for the jewelry company Bello Jewels PVT Ltd.; the rich Indian tradition and craftsmanship are brilliantly showcased in the jewelry collection by Bello Jewels. They focus mainly on contemporary designs, intricate details and scheduled deliveries. They are very careful in ensuring that each of their products is a specimen of quality. The company goes all out to meet the requirements of the customers.



