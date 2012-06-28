"Collection and Distribution of Water in Turkey: Industry Report" Published

New Energy research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Turkish Collection and Distribution of Water market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Report Findings Include:
- Rapid urbanisation in Turkey needs safe water and environmentally safe waste water disposal. Between 2000-2011, Turkey’s water collection and distribution market saw a steady average growth of 24% per year and reached TL6.7 billion in 2011.
- In Turkey 99% of the population has access to improved drinking water and 90% has access to improved water sanitation. In 2011, households accounted for 43% of total water collection and distribution market sales, gaining 10 percentage points since 2000. The industrial water demand amounted to 57% of total market sales in 2011. Additionally, the overall demand in the reviewed market is highly influenced by government subsidy programmes for innovation in technology in water collection and distribution.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts).
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Collection and Distribution of Water market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
