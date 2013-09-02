Collection Assignments and Authorization to Collect - Debt-Collection

Cologne, NRW -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- GRP Rainer Lawyers and Tax Advisors in Cologne, Berlin, Bonn, Bremen, Dusseldorf, Essen, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Nuremberg, Stuttgart and London – http://www.grprainer.com/en conclude: If the assignee is given “only” an authority to collect, he must claim the accounts receivable in someone else’s name. A collection assignment is the complete assignment of the accounts receivable where the assignee is regarded as the new creditor of the debt. After assignment, he is therefore in the justified position to collect the receivables. However, the assignee is not authorized to dispose of the receivables, since a trustee relationship exists between him and the assignor. On that basis, he assignee has more legal authority toward the outside than toward the inside.



In principle, debtors are not entitled in a collection assignment to object to the relationship between the assignee and the assignor. However, if the circumstances warrant it, the debtor has an opportunity to offset his debts against any receivables from the assignee. The assignor cannot revoke the collection assignment.



The collection assignment gives the authorized person the opportunity to claim someone else’s receivables in his own name. The end effect is that he can demand that payment be made to himself. However, he cannot demand any more, since all other creditor’s rights with regard to the receivables remain with the creditor, and these can only be exercised by the creditor himself. In exchange, the debtor directs all complaints and arguments to the assignee as well as to the assignor.



However, it should be observed that in this case, the debtor has no possibility to offset an account against the assignee, and that he has no rights toward the assignor due to his relationship with the assignee. Yet the assignor can always revoke the collection assignment.



Under certain circumstances, the boundary between these two legal entities can present problems and is often so blurred that laymen will frequently have difficulties. Considering the resulting possibilities and legal consequences, it is of particularly great importance to delineate these entities precisely to take advantage of the possibilities and to anticipate the legal consequences.



A qualified and experienced lawyer can help to keep on top of the situation and to fully utilize the existing possibilities.



About GRP Rainer LLP

GRP Rainer LLP http://www.grprainer.com/en/ is an international firm of lawyers and tax advisors who are specialists in commercial law. The firm counsels commercial and industrial companies and corporations, as well as associations, small- and mid-sized businesses, self-employed freelancers and private individuals worldwide from offices Cologne, Berlin, Bonn, Dusseldorf, Essen, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, Munich, Stuttgart, Bremen, Nuremberg and London UK.



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