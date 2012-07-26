Collection of Chinese Laws and Administrative Regulations for Application and Approval of Establishment Registration for Foreign Investment Enterprises The Invest in China Guidebook Series (2) (Second Edition)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Access China Management Consulting Ltd has worked hard to the second edition of the Guidebook Series for Investing in China in order to deal with the latest revised most key regulation, Catalogue for the Guidance of Foreign Investment Industries, which determines the license of industrial access for foreign companies and investors entry into the Chinese lucrative market and low cost manufacturing base.



Collection of Chinese Laws and Administrative Regulations for Application and Approval of Establishment Registration for Foreign Investment Enterprises is the second one of the Guidebook Series for Investing in China. It provides the full text in English of variously existing latest in effective Chinese laws, administrative regulations and rules, and departmental regulations and rules for application and approval of establishment registration for foreign investment enterprise, which is associated with the first fascicle of the Guidebook Series for Investing in China----- Invest in China: A Guidebook for Application and Approval of Establishment Registration for Foreign Investment Enterprises.



Chapter 2 will introduce the framework and category of applicable Chinese laws, administrative regulations, including the departmental regulations and rules, for application and approval of establishment registration for foreign investment enterprise. With the help of the framework and category of various laws, administrative regulations, including the departmental rules and regulation, audience can clearly acquire an overview of the latest Chinese laws and administrative regulations for application and approval of establishment registration for foreign investment enterprise, and lay the foundation for practical operation for application and approval of establishment registration for foreign investment enterprise.



Chapter 3 will provide the full text in English of variously existing latest in effective Chinese laws, administrative regulations and rules, and departmental regulations and rules for application and approval of establishment registration for foreign investment enterprise with the category based on their functions and applicable form of business operating organization.



After have skimmed through this guidebook, audience can clearly aware of a comprehensive and thorough knowledge of the latest Chinese laws and administrative regulations for application and approval of establishment registration for foreign investment enterprise, and begin the practical operation for application and approval of establishment registration for foreign investment enterprise with the Chinese government authorities smoothly.

