Collection of Chinese Laws and Administrative Regulations for Application and Approval of Foreign Investment Projects and Business Scope The Invest in China Guidebook Series (4) (Second Edition)

Collection of Chinese Laws and Administrative Regulations for Application and Approval of Foreign Investment Projects and Business Scope is the fourth one of the Guidebook Series for Investing in China. It provides the full text in English of variously existing latest in effective Chinese laws, administrative regulations and rules, and departmental regulations and rules for application and approval of foreign investment projects and business scope for foreign investment enterprise, which is associated with the third fascicle of the Guidebook Series for Investing in China----- Invest in China: A Guidebook for Application and Approval of Foreign Investment Projects and Business Scope to guide foreign companies and investors step by step to go through the approval of the Chinese government authorities smoothly.



Chapter 2 will introduce the framework and category of applicable Chinese laws, administrative regulations, including the departmental regulations and rules, for application and approval of foreign investment projects and business scope for foreign investment enterprise. With the help of the framework and category of various laws, administrative regulations, including the departmental rules and regulation, audience can clearly acquire a an overview of the latest Chinese laws and administrative regulations for application and approval of foreign investment projects and business scope for foreign investment enterprise, and lay the foundation for practical operation for application and approval of foreign investment projects and business scope for foreign investment enterprise.



Chapter 3 will provide the full text in English of variously existing latest in effective Chinese laws, administrative regulations and rules, and departmental regulations and rules for application and approval of foreign investment projects and business scope for foreign investment enterprise. In order to facilitate foreign investors to retrieve and understand the latest laws, administrative regulations and rules, and the departmental regulations and rules for application and approval of foreign investment projects and business scope of foreign investment enterprises that are in effective until now, these laws, administrative regulations and rules, and the departmental regulations and rules will be collected as two categories. The first category is involved with the application and approval of foreign investment projects. The second category is involved with the application and approval of business scope. Owing to the application and approval of business scope is governed by numerously individual administrative regulations or rules, as well as the measures for case issued by the State Council, the Ministry of Commerce and the sector’s competent authorities according to the foreign investment enterprise engaging in sector, so that the second category further is divided into some sub-categories, such as financial fields, commercial fields, service fields, as well as mineral resources exploration and exploitation fields. Then every sub-category further is divided into several specific categories in manner for case by case, such as bank, insurance company, commercial company, travel agency, logistic company, conference exhibit company, city planning service company, printing company, civil aviation company, direct marketing company, and so on.



After have skimmed through this guidebook, audience can clearly aware of a comprehensive and thorough knowledge of the latest Chinese laws and administrative regulations for application and approval of foreign investment projects and business scope for foreign investment enterprise, and begin the practical operation for application and approval of foreign investment projects and business scope for foreign investment enterprise with the Chinese government authorities smoothly.



