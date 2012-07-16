Collections Etc. Announces the Return of the $14.99 Store

Elk Grove Village, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Collections Etc., a value-focused catalog offering a huge assortment of one-of-a-kind exclusive product designs for a wide range of categories including home décor, outdoor and garden decorations, and seasonal gifts, has announced the return of its popular $14.99 store concept at http://www.collectionsetc.com.



Starting this July, the wildly popular Collections Etc. catalog (commonly known as the “$14.99 Store”), will once again focus on providing easy and affordable shopping because each item inside will be $14.99 or less.



The catalog will include over 300 items covering every need of the customer across home décor, outdoor and garden, unique gift ideas and fashionable apparel.



“We’re excited about creating the link to our past with the return of the $14.99 store,” said Founder and CEO, Todd Lustbader. “Our customers asked and we listened. They appreciate an easy shopping experience focused on providing great value at a great price, so they can find those perfect fun and unique gifts to bring a smile to their friends and families.”



The opening of the site is being celebrated with a limited-time, special offer of free shipping with all orders $40 and over.



To request a catalog, call 1-620-584-8000 or visit the Catalog Request page on our web site at: http://www.collectionsetc.com/catalogRequest.aspx



About Collections Etc.

Collections Etc. is a privately owned company located in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Its parent company is Winston Brands, Incorporated. Winston Brands, Inc., through its Collections, Etc. subsidiary, operates as an industry-leading, domestic, privately-held, specialty catalog retailer. Winston offers a huge assortment of one-of-a-kind exclusive product designs for a wide range of categories including home décor, outdoor and garden decorations, seasonal gifts, and home solutions. Winston’s wildly popular Collections Etc. catalog (commonly known as the “$14.99 Store”), provides easy and affordable shopping because each item inside is only $14.99 or less. For more information, please visit http://www.collectionsetc.com.