Collective Rebranding: Copywriter Collective Is Now Live

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- After 10 years as simply the Collective, the renowned agent for international copywriters and creatives has incorporated the word copywriter into its name.



“The reason for the name change is to distinguish us from all the other Collective’s out there in other industries,” explained Sandra van Gemert, Manager of Copywriter Collective. “And also for SEO, so that we come up higher for our core business of copywriters.”



Not just copy: Art directors and designers will still be represented



Over the last 10 years, 85% of the company’s jobs have been for copywriters – primarily English and Dutch, with other nationalities for transcreation and international assignments. The name change will not change the services on offer, and the Copywriter Collective will continue offer visual creatives (art directors and designers) as well as copywriters.



New easy-to-use websites in English and Dutch



As part of the new positioning we are delighted to announce a new website showcasing the best freelance copywriters in the business - copywritercollective.com Designed with an easy to navigate menu and a simple layout, clients and ad agencies can now see the freelancers, their work samples and career history much more easily. A Dutch-language version of the website is also live at copywritercollective.nl, where agencies can hire freelance Dutch copywriters, art directors and designers.



About the Copywriter Collective: 10 years at the heart of Europe

The Copywriter Collective was founded in Amsterdam in 2002. Originally it represented exclusively native-English copywriters, but expansion into other countries also exposed them to the demand for even more languages, disciplines and creatives. Today they represent freelancers from all around the world.



For more information on the Copywriter Collective or its freelancers, call +31 (0)20 320 5319 or email sandra@copywritercollective.com



COPYWRITER COLLECTIVE, Rokin 95-I, 1012KM Amsterdam, The Netherlands



www.copywritercollective.com +31 (0)20 320 53 19