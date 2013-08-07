College and University Students Have a New Friend in Curbit

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- The general stereotype among college aged people is that money is tight, and Ramen is the dish of choice. At least one of these statements is entirely too true. That being said, a new classified site called Curbit looks to help these very same people out



Curbit’s premise is that students looking to get rid of their old “junk, which sometimes is far from junk but just a way to free up what little space said student may have, are actually presenting a cheap and viable option for another student to nab at a price much cheaper than brand new things would cost. The site also has other sections that are of the utmost importance to college students.



The website will be divided into four categories: Living, Books, Housing, and "Curbit". Living will consist of furniture, appliances, electronics and anything else needed in student's life. A money cap will be placed on how much you can sell items for so that everything on the site is cheap and affordable.



The second category, books, will be a book exchange where students can sell or give away their textbooks to those in the preceding years. The third category, housing, will be devoted to those looking to either sublet or rent an apartment near their university and will act as a bridge to connect landlords to students. The fourth category is Curbit. This refers to anything that a student would otherwise leave on a curb. Anything entered in this category is considered free to pick up.



As anyone who has done so knows, leaving home for the first time is a scary experience. Most of these individuals have never been on there own, and things can often be rough for the first several years after leaving. Curbit’s main goal is to help alleviate some of the issues these students may face, hopefully bettering their lives.



Visit Curbit's IndieGoGo page here: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/curbit



