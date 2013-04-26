College-Chronicling Web Series I Love College Takes Top Spot on Amazon Studios

Williamsburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- I Love College made a splash on its debut day on Amazon Studios, catapulting to the second most popular Amazon project out of over 1,000 – and the most popular user-generated project. The web series, launched last December, has already amassed nearly 80,000 YouTube views and featured on FunnyorDie.com with a 90% funny rating. Amazon Studios, a division of Amazon.com, is redefining independent sitcoms and features with its open-door policy of submitting scripts and videos, and allowing universal collaboration and feedback from users. Last week, fourteen Amazon originals were released for users to watch for free – and have tasked viewers to vote on which pilots should have full season orders and have become the most watched TV shows on Amazon.



I Love College was produced by Snow Wood Productions, an independent production company headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.



“I’m stunned and thrilled at the early response!” said Francisco Bustamante, the show’s co-creator. “Amazon Studios has clearly marked a shift in television programming and how smaller fish can compete in the bigger ponds of Hollywood, so I’m honored I Love College has resonated with this savvy crowd.”



I Love College is shot in mockumentary style with quirky flashbacks and honest interview scenes. I Love College will do for school comedies what The Office and Modern Family have done for workplace and home-life comedies, but with that special, coming-of-age edge that will definitely prove college was, is, and will always be “the best years of your life you can’t remember.”



For More Information and to watch I Love College visit

studios.amazon.com/projects/21812



About Snow Wood Productions

Snow Wood Productions is an award-winning boutique production house based in Williamsburg, Virginia. Snow Wood has several productions in development.



Contact

Francisco Bustamante | hungover@snowwoodproductions.com.