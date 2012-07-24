College Football Hall of Fame Coaches Donahue and Robinson to Square off at KidWorks Foundation for Success Luncheon

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based non-profit that serves at-risk children and teens, today announced that legendary former rival football coaches Terry Donahue of UCLA and John Robinson of USC will be the guest speakers along with former players from both schools at the charity’s sixth annual Foundation for Success fundraiser luncheon on Nov. 15 at the Doubletree Hotel in Santa Ana. The event is two days before the traditional USC versus UCLA football game.



Robinson and Donahue will be joined on stage by former USC Trojans Paul McDonald, quarterback and wide receiver John Jackson and former UCLA Bruin quarterbacks Matt Stevens and Wayne Cook. The emcee will be Ed Arnold, co-anchor of KOCE’s Real Orange nightly news and public affairs broadcast.



The event begins at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 at the Doubletree Hotel, Santa Ana/Orange County Airport, 201 E. MacArthur Blvd., Santa Ana.



“Foundation for Success is our marquee event and generates a significant portion of the funds we use to help the more than 800 children, teens and parents that KidWorks serves each week,” said Ava Steaffens, KidWorks’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “The chance to see these two highly competitive coaches share insights, tell stories and probably trade a few friendly barbs just 48 hours before the USC/UCLA game is a must-see event for any true college football fan.”



Foundation for Success celebrates the legacy of the late Dan Donahue, for whom KidWorks’ Dan Donahue Center in central Santa Ana is named. After Dan Donahue’s passing in 2002, his family came together to remember him and led the effort to raise over $1 million to invest in the lives of children in central Santa Ana. Their fundraising led to the purchase and subsequent renovation of the building that now bears his name. Until his death in 2002, Mr. Donahue was Chairman of Donahue Schriber, a leading real estate investment trust headquartered in Costa Mesa that owns and manages 80 shopping centers throughout California, Arizona, Nevada and Oregon. Donahue Schriber continues to provide a wide range of financial and strategic support to KidWorks. Funds raised at the Foundation for Success luncheon help pay for continuing programs, services and operations.



Diamond-level presenting sponsors for the 2012 luncheon are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Toyota Financial Services and West Coast University/American Career College. Additional sponsors include CBRE, Donahue Schriber, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth and U.S. Bank.



Event sponsorships are still available at various levels, including diamond ($50,000), platinum ($15,000), gold ($10,000), silver ($7,500), bronze ($5,000) and pearl ($2,500). Sponsorship can be arranged by contacting Lisa Gels, KidWorks’ Corporate Relations manager at 714-834-9400 or at: lisa@kidworksonline.org



Robinson was head football coach at USC from 1976 to 1982 and 1993 to 1997 and for the NFL’s Los Angles Rams from 1983 to 1991. He has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Robinson serves on the board of directors for the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, which recognizes and supports national and local charities serving America's youth.



Donahue was head football coach at UCLA from 1976 to 1995, and was general manager of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers from 2001 to 2005. He has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Donahue is a football analyst and serves on the board of directors for the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation.



Since its inception in 2007, KidWorks’ Foundation for Success event has raised over $1.1 million to support at risk families in central Santa Ana. Previous speakers have included the late John Wooden, former UCLA basketball coach and Jack Kemp, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives and presidential candidate. Other speakers have been Mike Scioscia, Manager, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and John Naber, four-time Olympic gold medalist.



About KidWorks

KidWorks mission is to restore at-risk neighborhoods one life at a time by improving the education and sustainability prospects for children and youth living in central Orange County’s Santa Ana. KidWorks was founded in 1993 and incorporated in 2002 as a public benefit organization for underprivileged children and their families providing preschool programs, after-school tutoring, youth mentoring, adult education services and leadership development programs.