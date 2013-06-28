College Grad Employment Tips Now Available on SusanRoAne.com

Greenbrae, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- When it comes to building and developing a career after college, it is important to build connections, gather recommendations, and network with a wide variety of people. According to a recent poll published in The Daily News, over 40 percent of college graduates are unemployed because they cannot find work in the fields that they studied.



For years, college students interested in learning how to network with potential employers and establish connections in their future industries have always sought the advice of Susan RoAne, a distinguished keynote speaker. RoAne, who is best known for penning the books “The Secrets of Savvy Networking” and “How to Work a Room®,” specializes in teaching corporate, convention and university audiences and individuals the art of face-to-face communication in business. Some of her clients include UnitedHealth Group, Goldman Sachs, Kraft Foods, Yale University, The United States Air Force, University of Chicago, the National Football League, Boeing, and TimeWarner.



Recently, RoAne, who co-designed the San Francisco Examiner Careers Series, announced the publication of a new article, “What College Grads NEED to Know and Do— To Be Smart, Savvy and Employed,” in which she discusses several important steps that college students need to follow in order to secure jobs after graduation.



According to research statistics, college grad employment is at a disconcerting low. Only 23 percent of college graduates have jobs in their chosen fields, and employers plan to hire just 2.1 percent more new college graduates in 2013. According to RoAne, many college graduates are not aware of the “hidden job market” that can only be accessed by using savvy business networking skills.



RoAne’s newest article teaches readers the seven skills that will benefit them in their job search. Although the article starts off with a simple piece of advice—maintaining good work and study habits—it stresses the importance of taking advantage of opportunities, being willing to learn new skills, and remaining polite to those who provide mentoring and support.



Above all, the article reminds readers to work hard, meet new people, and foster relationships.



“Don’t waste a minute of your time worrying about the fairness of the ‘who you know’ aspect of life or jobs,” advises the best-selling author and speaker. “Just be sure that you do know people who want to know, recommend, hire and mentor you.”



Individuals interested in reading Susan RoAne’s new college grad employment article and learning more about her work can visit her website for additional information.



Susan RoAne, an in demand keynote speaker, has lectured at NYU, University of Texas Law School, UC Berkeley, San Francisco State University, UCLA School of Biz and Management, Wharton, University, of Chicago, Yale and University of Illinois. She is the author of “The Secrets of Savvy Networking,” as well as the classic book, “How to Work a Room.” Susan RoAne provides results-oriented, high content presentations, and coaching to interested students and educators. For more information, please visit http://www.susanroane.com or call 415 461 3915