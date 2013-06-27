College Kid Targets Retweets for Date with Lolo Jones

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Social Networking is making a lot of things possible these days. Social media has tremendous powers especially with promotional activities and that is what exactly Harry “Bubby” Lyles Jr. is trying to take advantage of. This College Kid, Georgia state student and son of longtime radio consultant Harry Lyles had asked Lolo Jones for a date on twitter if he successfully secures 150,000 retweets on the date message. Lolo who happens to be US Olympic Track star had apparently said Ok to the date. It is all in the social media with headlines “College Kid Goes for the Gold with Lolo Jones”.



Bubby is all geared up to reaching the target and his last visit to twitter showed him more than 25,000 retweets to the date message. It is for the members and followers on Twitter who have to do the rest. Any one and every one can retweet Bubby to the finish line. The local Atlanta media and related personalities have already started to support Bubby. And all those fans of Lolo also started posting their retweets. Bubby is confident enough that he would reach the 150,000 retweet mark and has launched the social media campaign through twitter so that his date comes true with Lolo Jones.



To retweet or to follow other retweets visit https://twitter.com/harrylylesjr



Harry “Bubby” Lyles Jr., son of longtime radio consultant Harry Lyles, Atlanta, Georgia has asked Lolo Jones, US Olympic Track star and model out for a date if he gets 150,000 retweets on the “Date Message”. Lolo has apparently agreed to the date and Bubby is all set to reach his target very soon. It is just a few days since he started the campaign on twitter and he has already crossed 25,000 retweets.



