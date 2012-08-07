College Preparation Services Provides Individualized College Admissions Assistance for CT and NY

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- College Preparations Services (CollPrep.com) provides proven individualized college admissions assistance, SAT and ACT preparation and support with college essays in Connecticut and New York.



College admissions assistance and placement counseling help determine the best college or university for a student, taking into account the student’s accomplishments and interests during their high school years. Ninety percent of College Preparation Services’ students have been accepted to the college of their choice including Brown, Dartmouth, Lehigh, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania, University of Vermont and Williams.



For students who want to prepare for SAT, College Preparation Services provides counseling that has helped hundreds of students increase their scores on average up to 600 points. By building confidence, students crush their anxieties and learn how to master reading, writing, and math. Students take SAT exams that have been released from the College Board. These tests are scored and strategies are provided to help each student to improve his score.



College Preparation Services also provides help with PSATs, the practice test for the SATs. According to the CollPrep.com’s website, “75% of our students have qualified for National Merit Scholarships as a result of their PSAT scores.”



College Preparation Services also aids students with writing personal essays for the college application process. The College Essay Assistance Service is a one-on-one process that helps to highlight the abilities of each applicant to produce a powerful essay.



About College Preparation Services

College Preparation Services provides college admissions assistance through an individualized program that helps students prepare for the SAT, increase their test scores, and complete their college application and placement process. College Preparation Services was founded by Margaret G. Benedict, Ph.D., a professional educator who has spent over twenty years working with students at the secondary school and university levels. For more information, please visit http://CollPrep.com