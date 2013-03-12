College Student Discovers the Secrets to Preventing a Hangover

Hickory Creek, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Working in conjunction with a north Texas lab, a college student has developed a product which makes the next day much easier after consuming “one too many.”



The hottest new product on college campuses, and one which is quickly being sought after in retail establishments, was developed with certain key, all natural ingredients which have been specifically formulated to address what makes us feel bad the day after a night of festivities. The product is already in high demand, and as co-owner Brenda Cockrell says, “We wanted to develop a product which addressed the scientific depletion of minerals and nutrients resulting from the over-consumption of alcohol, while at the same time not pumping people full of the processed sugar that they are getting in many drinks that are currently on the market. Our product is all natural, and when taken as directed, makes a big difference in how they feel the next day.”



“Texas Hangover Cure” is being asked for on college campuses and in retail stores, and is quickly becoming a popular product on-line. The business’s employees are working quickly to keep up with the demand. With the current popularity of the product, Cockrell says the company is now giving discounts for larger orders. “We are happy to provide distributors with multi-carton discounts, starting with their initial purchase.” It’s a safe bet that Texas Hangover Cure will soon be arriving on your local convenience store’s shelves.



