College Students and Drunk Driving Facts and Statistics

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Every year, 97,000 college students suffer a sexual assault or date rape by a drunk person. Over 3 million students admit to drinking and driving. More than 110,000 students are arrested each year by local or campus police due to driving under the influence of alcohol. These are shocking facts of a college student’s life and ones society cannot ignore. The damage caused by college students drinking and driving is everlasting in some cases, and this conduct needs to be halted.



Before society can fix a problem, it must understand why the problem exists. College students are under a great deal of academic pressure, and some of them turn to beer, wine, or hard liquor to cope with it. On-campus weekends are full of students drinking excessively. Some college students feel pressured by their peers to imbibe alcohol to the point of drunkenness. Whatever the reasons or excuses are, drinking too much – over the legal limit of 0.08% blood alcohol content (BAC) – is unacceptable behavior, especially when an intoxicated 18-year-old causes someone else’s death because he got behind the wheel drunk.



College students and drunk driving seem to go hand-in-hand. These students are generally between the ages of 18 and 24 and have not yet gotten over the teenager’s sense of invincibility. They truly believe that they can “handle” the amount of alcohol they’re drinking, and that it won’t affect their driving. They don’t think they can kill another or be killed because of their actions, so they have “a few brews” and drive. There is also the idea among college students that if they’re only driving a short distance, they’ll be okay. They don’t understand that they are taking innocent lives into their hands when they drive drunk.



Some tactics that may prevent college drunkenness are to address the needs – emotional, social, and physical – of at-risk students and provide intervention before alcohol dependence develops. Getting the attention of the entire student body at colleges and stressing the effects of drunk driving may help stop the behavior. Too, local communities and college campus personnel must work together to enforce drunk driving laws, etc. Explaining to non-drinking friends of college aged drinkers how to stop this behavior has also proven helpful.



