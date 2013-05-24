College Students Tackle Study Time with QuickEye Speed Reading Software

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Successful educational pursuits require countless hours of reading. But for millions of students worldwide, the woes of college life are bound and found inside thousands of pages of text. Answering the call of the need for “read” speed,” QuickEye Speed Reading is offering free demos on the company’s popular software, available for immediate download at the following link: http://quickeyespeedreading.com/ . The offer is available on a limited basis.



The science behind speed reading has long been met with controversy, with critics suggesting that speed reading is not reading but rather a form of text skimming. But QuickEye company spokesperson Mike Peters counters this assertion, stating that:



“The ‘trade-off’ between reading speed and comprehension must always be analyzed with respect to the type of reading, i.e., leisure, business, or academia. The vast majority of our clients read for academia purposes, which is why our software is designed to help students get through materials quickly, while maintaining comprehension levels that are on par with educational objectives.”



According to Peters, proponents of speed-reading methods include former U.S. Presidents and respected, higher-learning institutions.



Designed to help students improve study skills and learning strategies, QuickEye Speed Reading Software includes 14 powerful lessons and 45 dynamic exercises, wherein readers learn to train their eyes and minds comfortably. The software also comes with built-in Statistical Progress Tracking, where readers can monitor their improved reading speed, comprehension, and exercise performance progress.



Ideal for large-scale use in schools, colleges and corporate entities, the software also features unlimited user accounts, with optional password protection.



For a limited time, the company is offering fully functional, free demos of QuickEye Speed Reading Software capabilities.



To learn more about QuickEye Speed Reading Software or to try a free demo, visit the company website. All purchases are backed by a 30-day, money back guarantee.



About QuickEye

QuickEye began as a 6-page e-book in late 2009, and has since grown into an advanced software company, with students around the world. QuickEye Speed Reading Software provides the tools and materials necessary to improve student study skills, memory devices, learning strategies, and many more techniques. More information is available on the company website http://quickeyespeedreading.com/



