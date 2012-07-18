Announcing the 22nd Annual National College Survey

Rome, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Institutional Research & Evaluation, Inc. of Rome, Georgia, is conducting its Annual National College Survey through July 31st. The independent research and consulting organization specializes in the recruiting and retention of students for institutions of higher education.



The survey is distributed directly to the offices of the directors of admissions of nearly 1,450 residential colleges and universities in the United States to determine the cost of tuition, fees, room and board for the 2012-2013 school year and the national academic profile of the current year’s freshman class.



"This is the twenty-second year that we have conducted the survey,according to Lewis T. Lindsey, Jr. president of the consulting firm, and this year we are making a request to the media to help assure that no institutions miss the opportunity to respond to the survey. We make every attempt to be inclusive of public and private institutions, throughout the country, regardless of their size or location."



Results of annual surveys are published in mid-September of each year.



The 22nd Annual National College Survey form can be found at the website: http://www.100bestcollegebuys.com