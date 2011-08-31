Cheap College Textbook Search Engine Website Expands Search Options For 2011

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2011 -- TextbookLand.com, the Web’s most advanced price comparison service that allows college students to find cheap textbooks has expanded its search engine services for 2011. In addition to the search engine’s ability to let students compare their new and used textbook prices at every online store for the lowest prices, the Website now features textbook buyback prices and a rental option.



With the steady rise of tuition expenses, college students are looking for ways to reduce costs without narrowing options. College textbooks have long been a heavy expense that can account for a significant percentage of the costs of each class.



Begun in 1999 by several college sophomores fed up with skyrocketing textbook costs, TextbookLand.com has grown into the Internet’s most expansive search engine Website for cheap textbooks with over a million searches conducted to date. “Discerning which online college textbook stores offer the best deals has become a nightmare for students,” said a TextbookLand.com spokesperson. Our search engine includes practically every bookstore on the Internet and does all of the work so the student can just compare textbook prices and select the best deal.”



In addition to finding cheap textbooks, students can now use the Website’s search engine to compare textbook buyback prices to find the store that will pay them the most for their unneeded books. Students merely locate the ISBN number located on the back of the book and enter it into the search engine. The engine automatically looks up all of the buyback prices and the student selects the store that will pay the most. “With the majority of stores that buy back textbooks paying for shipping, students can simply drop the book in the mail and receive a check in about a week,” said the Website’s spokesperson.



The process for comparing purchase prices for new or used textbooks is equally simple. Students input the textbook title, author or ISBN number and the search engine does the rest. An online college bookstore directory also has listings by state. A support help desk assists students to find any book in the event that it cannot be located or identified by the search engine. More details on the textbook rentals will be coming to the Website in the coming days.



TextbookLand.com regularly features special offers so students are encouraged to check the site often or join the newsletter mailing list to receive email notices. To take advantage of the Website’s search engine to find cheap textbooks, please visit http://www.textbookland.com.