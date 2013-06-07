CollegeGraduationPartyIdeas.org Helps Anyone Pull off the Perfect College Graduation Party

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- It’s graduation season. And that means that thousands of students across the country are listening to grad speeches from business leaders, politicians, and celebrities. But once the ceremonies are over, it’s time to celebrate with an unforgettable college graduation party.



College graduation parties come in all shapes and sizes, but a website called CollegeGraduationPartyIdeas.org wants to help anyone throw the perfect party. Whether hosting a family-oriented college graduation party or simply looking for good college grad gifts, the CollegeGraduationPartyIdeas.org website aims to be the internet’s ultimate resource for college graduation parties.



From the homepage of the website, visitors can browse through a selection of popular college graduation party pages or learn about popular party ideas through a series of helpful infographics. The site also suggests some popular party games, party food dishes, graduation party invitations, and party cakes to bring to any event.



A spokesperson for CollegeGraduationPartyIdeas.org explains why the website was created:



“People spend hours thinking about how to host the perfect party. But when planning a college graduation party, I found that there were limited resources available on the internet. There were very few websites dedicated solely to hosting college graduation parties. Instead of forcing party planners to visit fifteen different websites to find the information they needed, I decided to collect all of that information into one easy-to-use website.”



CollegeGraduationPartyIdeas.org is the result of that effort. Popular articles include:



- “Simple and Fun College Graduation Party Ideas”

- “List of Top 5 Graduation Party Food Ideas”

- “Memorable Graduation Gift Ideas for Friends”

- “College Graduation Party Games Everyone Will Enjoy”



Visitors can learn that popular graduation gifts include personalized picture frames, journals, or even a vacation or adventure – like skydiving or whitewater rafting. The articles feature a range of traditional gift ideas as well as gift ideas that many people may not have thought about.



CollegeGraduationPartyIdeas.org also welcomes feedback from users. The website encourages visitors to submit ideas for any future articles or party planning topics with which they need help.



About CollegeGraduationPartyIdeas.org

CollegeGraduationPartyIdeas.org is a party planning website dedicated to helping visitors plan the perfect college graduation parties. The website includes tips on graduation gifts, party foods, party games, and party themes. For more information, please visit: http://collegegraduationpartyideas.org