Colleges in Virginia Like Hampden-Sydney Pride Themselves on 'Forming Good Men and Good Citizens'

Since the day it opened its doors back in 1775, Hampden-Sydney College has strived to help its all-male student body become honorable, well-rounded educated young men. For aspiring students who are looking for high quality colleges in Virginia, Hampden-Sydney's liberal arts curriculum is among the best.



As one of the top colleges in Virginia, Hampden-Sydney College has been getting a lot of attention lately for its outstanding student body, who often choose the school over other exceptional nationally ranked institutions.



Dr. Christopher B. Howard, the 24th President of Hampden-Sydney College, recently wrote a powerful article that explains in great detail why the school is one of the best colleges in Virginia.



“We have been ‘forming good men and good citizens’ for over 235 years, educating our students in the liberal arts and sciences tradition and taking pride in the fact that we produce leaders with the requisite skills to live lives of both consequence and character, regardless of the profession or career they choose,” Dr. Howard wrote, adding that the school’s constituents include high school students, moms, dads, college counselors, alumni, and an assortment of other people who appreciate that the boy who comes to Hampden-Sydney is positively transformed by the time he graduates.



“Our history is marked by a meaningful number of those ‘good kids’ who have gone on to pursue advanced degrees at Ivy and ‘Ivy-equivalent’ schools, noting that this College community ignited in them a desire to achieve excellence which had eluded them before walking through our gates.”



As one of the best private colleges in Virginia, Dr. Howard noted that the school shares the same founding date as the United States Marine Corps, and both institutions accept the best but will also welcome the rest, as long as they are ready, willing and able to live by the school’s credo of “Honor, Service and Commitment.”



Although the school does attract a significant number of students with high grade point averages or SAT scores, Dr. Howard said the school strives to look closely at each applicant in order to determine his potential for good citizenship.



“Our mission and purpose is that of a single-sex institution,” he wrote.



“We realize that to be a man is first to be human, as our courses in Western Culture, Rhetoric, and the arts and sciences remind us. We build better men by affording them the opportunity to build themselves.”



About Hampden-Sydney College

Hampden-Sydney College is a private liberal arts college of 1,100 students located in picturesque Southside Virginia, about an hour southwest of Richmond. The College prides itself on upholding its longstanding mission to “form good men and good citizens in an atmosphere of sound learning,” as it has since its founding in 1775. Patrick Henry and James Madison were among its first Trustees. Students enter as youths and leave as thoughtful and honorable men, prepared to serve society on a regional, national, and global level. For more information, please visit http://www.hsc.edu