Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- One of the most extensive college financial aid help resources on the web, CollegeWhale.com is loaded with easy to understand college financial aid information, including free college financial aid guides, free student loan information, free financial aid help, and a free scholarship search.



Launched back in 2006 under a different name, the organization behind CollegeWhale.com has been a consistent leader in the college financial aid arena, providing easy-to-understand information, backed by college financial aid professionals. CollegeWhale.com is not a student loan lender, nor are they affiliated with any education loan lenders, they are strictly a dedicated informational organization, dedicated to providing current and easy-to-understand college financial aid help.



At CollegeWhale.com students will find college financial aid video tutorials, student loan and FAFSA help guides (such as 89 College Financial Aid Tips), CollegeWhale.com's famous "Easiest Scholarship Search Ever" ( a "no registration required" college scholarship search with hundreds of thousands of dollars in available scholarship awards), and answers to all of your college financial aid questions.