Collette McCrarren Seeks Funding Support via Kickstarter to Introduce Her First Range of Solution Sports Underwear 'BodiBase'

Belfast, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- bodiBase is the ultimate in female underwear, the first woman’s underwear with real benefits. This innovative underwear works as comfortable base layer, keeping clothes were they should be. bodiBase solves a number of universal body image problems, giving every woman a smooth silhouette by creating the lines she wants, by preventing the lines she doesn't, through textile innovation and design.



Unlike any other underwear product available, bodiBase appeals to a wide spectrum of women concerned about showing these common problems such as sweat lines and other problematic lines i.e. Cameltoe (the bunching of outer clothing entering the cleft in the crotch area of a woman)



The technical advancement in gusset design provides complete protection from clothing 'riding' up in the crotch area using a ‘trampoline’ design within the garment, making bodiBase underwear more comfortable and hygienic than any other woman's underwear on the market today.



Benefits of bodiBase:



-The open honeycomb weave of fabric allows air to circulate between the fibres

-The elasticity of the fabric allows for flawless freedom of movement, superior wear-ability, whilst keeping its shape even after multiple washes

-Is quick drying due to the structure and fineness of the fabric

-Has maximum resistance to rubbing and does not suffer from piling.



This project will only be funded if at least £9,000 is pledged by Mon, Jun 16 2014 11:53 AM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/RS1sVB