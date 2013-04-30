Collieart Releases Googleplus Page

Arlington, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- The worldwide online oil painting art gallery that constantly strives to improve the best for its customers, Collieart.com has recently launched its official fan page on Googleplus. The company provides up-to-date information and news about their newest products on sale and company growth on Googleplus, a website that publicizes any new information or news updates of a company.



"Our company is seeking to go on a greater scale by utilizing the social media." said the founder of Collieart.com "Googleplus is a fairly recent phenomenon and has been very well received by many internet users ever since its growth and expansion, its user base is growing massively and very quickly and it is just the right tool to use for our website to get our customers informed. We believe this popular tool will help our customers to get informed with our newest updates."



The company's Googleplus page is updated weekly and customers can follow them on their official Googleplus page. Alongside oil painting product information updates, customers will be able to follow up with the latest news concerning the company's growth and expansion. Its purpose is to work side-by-side with the latest trends on the web.



The company seeks to be competitive and following the latest trend. "As our generation moves forward and takes a great step forward, innovation and modernization are both equally imperative, same it is with our company." said the co-founder of Collieart.com " We need to grow with the latest trend and we will make use of the social media to work with our customers to achieve this. We will grow along with this new wave of information technological growth to make our company known and our customers happy."



About Collieart

Collieart is an online art gallery that specializes in oil painting reproduction art sales providing a great array of genres. Their genres range from traditional art to contemporary art and their oil painting products are inclusive of genres such as animal, landscape, and human. Apart from their reasonable pricing for all of their products on sale, the company also strives to deliver to their customers only high quality oil painting products to provide a high level of customer satisfaction. The company sees its customers not merely as customers but also friends, it seeks to cooperate with them to have a long term relationship. All of their products are directly purchased from various art supplying manufactories which ensures an excellent quality and a reasonable price.



To find out more about the company and its recently launched Googleplus page visit http://www.collieart.com/