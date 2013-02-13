Collieart.com Launches Blog to Deliver the Latest Oil Painting Information

Arlington, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- As an online art gallery, Collieart.com targets to grow up with their customers in exploring the amazing oil painting world. To make their customers more knowledgeable at all the oil painting for sale on Collieart.com, the company launches the “Blog” which publicizes the latest news of the artwork industry and specialized introduction to the featured paintings.



“Many of our customers often struggle among deep or light color, big or small size, and the history behind each piece of works.” the founder of Collieart.com, Joe says. “They get confused because they don’t master the basic knowledge of selecting oil painting. The blog we commence today aims to enlarge our customers’ horizon to help facilitate their selection.”



The Blog is updated week by week. Besides of some expertise explanation of the celebrated masterpieces, the blog also post the introduction of painting skill, painting tools and how to maintain the collection etc. In the following days, Collieart.com plans to present a series of essays about how to decorate the house with oil painting from a professional point of view. All this information comes from the experienced designers and painters of the company. They try to collect the best resources to share with their customers by the facility of internet.



Collieart.com started this conception several months ago. They took this idea into the meetings as a priority to discuss and research. Research & Development department acted as a leading role in this project and liaised with other departments to get well prepared before it went online. Conducting surveys from customers, collecting opinions from artists and professors, looking up reference in major museums and then concluding from all these sources, the crew of Collieart.com believed that as long as the Blog went online, it must be the most popular and attractive web log due to its large amount of information.



