Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Colliers Reserve is an absolutely outstanding golf community and offers some of the most amazing and exceptional properties in Naples. Living inside the world’s first Audubon Signature Sanctuary is an amazing and unique experience available only to residents to Colliers Reserve. With the property inventory in the Naples area rapidly shrinking and single family home prices at their highest since 2006 now may be the last time to buy this kind of outstanding property at these low market rates.



The first of these outstanding properties is an absolutely enchanting estate. Showcasing a reclaimed Chicago brick courtyard with classic Italian inspired design; this five bedroom six and a half bath palace offers a life of luxury for any size family. With a private pool, private spa and four bay garage this Estate offers more than enough entertainment for discerning guests as well. With access to the 18 hole Arthur Hills golf course and the famed Colliers Reserved Country Club this estate is a gateway to the rest of a relaxing luxury lifestyle.



The second is a charming French Country Manor with modern flair and style. This lovely four bedroom, four bath, single family home also features standard parking as well as space for a privately owned golf card. Featuring a private spa and pool, as well as a beautiful view and access to the Cocohatchee River via a fishing pier, this estate practically guarantees a life of beautiful serenity. If fishing, and golf at the Arthur Hills course aren’t enough the climate controlled wine cellar, butler’s pantry wet bar and chef’s kitchen will provide hours of luxury entertainment for the growing family or single owner.



For more information about Colliers Reserve or other Naples golf communities contact Corey Cabral at (239) 963-6590 or visit his Naples Golf Homes website here.



Corey Cabral

3000 Tamiami Trail N.

Naples,FL 34103

(239) 963-6590