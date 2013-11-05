Collins Letting Agents Offer Free Rent Guarantee Insurance on Managed Properties

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Renting out a property can be a lucrative proposition, especially in London and the surrounding areas where demand for properties continues to be at an all-time high. There are however many challenges facing landlords that might cause them to think twice, including overseeing the maintenance of the home, the relationships with tenants and securing rent on time. Many letting agents offer managed property services in which they take on the lion’s share of administrative responsibility, but none have so distinguished themselves in this field as Collins Letting Agents, who made a promise to offer the best service available and are sticking to it.



Their newest initiative is to introduce rent guarantee insurance for free, as standard with managed property contracts. The insurance not only covers loss of rent, but also property damage, nuisance and trespass, and even repossession of the property. This comprehensive package even includes legal cover in case of disputes.



When agreeing to a managed property arrangement with Collins Letting Agents, individuals are protecting their investment income in the most robust way possible, and free rent guarantee for landlords ensures there is no reason not to take them up on their industry leading offer on any property in London, Milton Keynes or Northampton.



A spokesperson for Collins Letting Agents explained, “We understand that the day to day functions of our service matter less to our customers than the sum total of those services’ impact. The result we wish to guarantee is complete peace of mind for property owners as they prosper without having the headache of dealing with tenants. With free rent guarantee insurance, owners won’t even have to worry about the unlikely event of personal circumstances causing interruption in cash flow. It is part of our commitment to offering the most complete service available anywhere. Our services go even further than that with some packages covering the cost of repairs to boiler, central heating, plumbing and electrics giving landlords a true peace of mind service.”



About Collins Letting Agents

Collins Letting Agents represent not just one of the best Letting Agents in Milton Keynes, London, Northampton, and surrounding areas, but a completely new approach to the industry. Their aim is to be the best property management agent in London, Milton Keynes, and Northampton and to benefit landlords with maximum return for their investment property, while offering a superior service and complete peace of mind. For more information please visit: http://collinslettingagents.co.uk/