Collision Avoidance Sensor Market Survey : Demand, Depth Analysis and Estimated Forecast 2020-2027

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global collision avoidance sensor market. In terms of revenue, the global collision avoidance sensor market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global collision avoidance sensor market.



Various equipment are required for sensing of an object in front of an insensible object. Transportation systems such as cars and aircraft require a safe warning system in case of any object obstructing their path. These warning systems can be equipped with various sensors that can detect very small objects in front of them. A collision avoidance system (CAS), also known as a pre-crash system, forward collision warning system, or collision mitigation system, is an automobile, drone, or aircraft safety system designed to prevent or reduce the severity of a collision. In its basic form, a forward collision warning system monitors the vehicle speed, the speed of another vehicle in front of it, and the distance between the two vehicles so as to warn the driver if the other vehicle gets too close. Increasing demand for usage of premium vehicles worldwide and government regulations on autonomous vehicles and automobile safety systems are expected to boost the global collision avoidance sensor market during the forecast period.



Collision Avoidance Sensor Market: Dynamics



Technological advancements, growing concerns about safety, and rising purchasing power of buyers for premium or autonomous cars are factors driving the sale of high-end and medium-range vehicles worldwide.



This advanced class of vehicles consisting of anti-collision sensors with different technologies such as radar, LiDAR, or ultrasound comprises advanced driver assistant systems such as brake assists, forward-collision warning, lane-departure warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, automatic high beams, and backup cameras. Several of these features are made mandatory by governments and regulatory bodies across the world.



The European Union has already mandated the use of autonomous emergency braking systems, lane departure warning systems, electronic stability controls, and automatic brake systems in vehicles. Due to increasing demand for autonomous vehicles, automobile manufacturers across the world are significantly investing in R&D activities and introducing innovative features in monitoring, warning, steering, and braking systems for differentiation of products from its competitors. These are expected to be prominent factors propelling the global collision avoidance sensor market during the forecast period.



Collision Avoidance Sensor Market: Prominent Regions



Europe is the dominant region of the global collision avoidance sensor market. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to high investments in collision avoidance sensor systems in the region. In this technology, various types of sensors are used, which include radar, LiDAR, and ultrasonic sensors. Among these, radar anti-collision sensors are largely used for safety systems in the region. Additionally, various regulations have been imposed by governments in the region on the use of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). The range and the lack of wide bandwidth make the 24 GHz band unattractive for implementation in new radar systems. The need for high performance in emerging radar applications adds to this. Thus, from 2022, owing to spectrum regulations and standards developed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), the ultra-wide band (UWB) is expected to be completely phased out. This is likely to boost the demand for collision avoidance sensors in Europe between 2019 and 2027. The market in North America and Asia Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to high demand for premium and safety vehicles in these regions. The collision avoidance sensor market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to witness moderate growth in the near future.



Collision Avoidance Sensor Market: Key Players



Key players operating in the global collision avoidance sensor market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Rockwell Collins, General Electric Company, Continental AG, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG., Magna International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., and NXP Semiconductor.



