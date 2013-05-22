Collision Repair Shop New Look Collision Center Now Has Free Towing for Disabled Nissan Vehicles

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Whenever a vehicle is damaged by accidents, vandalism, theft, or fire, auto body shops are usually the first place that vehicle owners turn to for repair services.



Since its opening day in 2004, New Look Collision Center has provided clients with a variety of vehicle related services, such as repairs, towing, estimates, and color matching. The Nissan Certified Collision Repair Shop, which employs only ASE and I-CAR certified technicians, is best known for its commitment to high quality and convenient services. New Look Collision Center maintains its “Honor Roll” status with the Better Business Bureau, works with 14 major insurance companies, and is factory certified by seven automakers.



Recently, New Look Collision Center announced its decision to offer free towing to Nissan vehicles in accidents.



This announcement is based on Nissan’s newest development, the Nissan Certified Collision Repair Network, which makes any Nissan disabled vehicles entitled to free towing to a certified shop within 50 miles. The only auto body shops included in Nissan’s network are those that meet and exceed Nissan standards for training, equipment, customer service, and repair work.



Nissan owners involved in an accident can now call 1-800-NISSAN-1 to receive the towing service. The service is available at no charge to the Nissan owner or shop.



New Look Collision Center has two branches, one of which is located in Henderson and the other in Las Vegas.



Individuals interested in learning more about New Look Collision Center and its services, which includes a Las Vegas online body shop estimator, can visit the auto body shop’s website for more information.



About New Look Collision Center

New Look Collision Center is proud to be recognized as a Nissan Certified Collision Repair Shop, and is now a part of the Nissan Certified Collision Repair Network. Nissan certifies the center as specialists on the company’s cars. New Look Collision Center uses certified tools and employs educated and trained technicians. Being a certified Nissan Body Shop is an important factor in delivering a quality service to all customers. For more information, please visit http://www.newlookcollision.com



New Look Collision Center

102 Corporate Park Dr.

Henderson, NV 89074

(702) 564-2220



New Look Collision Center

5845 W. Shelbourne Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89139

(702) 269-1650