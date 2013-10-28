Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market in Europe 2012-2016: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available by ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Colocation and Managed Hosting Services market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 16.35 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing complexity of network infrastructure. The Colocation and Managed Hosting Services market in Europe has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of virtualized infrastructure. However, growing concerns of enterprise data security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market in Europe 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the Colocation and Managed Hosting Services market in Europe and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include AT&T Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Equinix Inc., Level 3 Communications Inc., Rackspace Inc., Savvis Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Abovenet, BT Global Services, Cervalis, Cogent, Computer Science Corp., CoreSite Realty Corp., Datapipe, Dupont Fabros Technology, Global Switch Holdings Ltd., GoGrid, Hosting.com, IBM Corp., Internap, Interxion Holding, NaviSite, Sabey Corp., Sungard Availability Services, Telecity Group, and TeleHouse.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Colocation Services Market in Europe Size and Forecast

6.2.1 Colocation Data Center Space in Europe

6.2.2 Factors for Selecting a Colocation Provider

6.3 Managed Hosting Services Market in Europe Size and Forecast

6.3.1 Types of Managed Hosting

6.3.2 Factors for Considering Managed Hosting Service Provider

6.4 Five Forces Analysis



7. Key Leading Countries

7.1 UK

7.2 Germany

7.3 France



8. Buying Criteria for Colocation Services

9. Buying Criteria for Managed Hosting Services

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



Related Report -



Global Managed Hosting Market 2011- 2015



Global Managed Hosting market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-managed-hosting-market-2011-2015-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 16.2 percent over the period 20112015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce the overall organizational IT service cost. The Global Managed Hosting market has also been witnessing increased adoption among the SMB sector. However, emergence of open-source managed hosting software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Managed Hosting Market 20112015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Managed Hosting market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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