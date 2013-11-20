Colocation Market Expected to Reach $43.34 Billion & Grow at a CAGR of 11.0% by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- The Colocation Market is basically featured by skilled managed services and carrier interconnection facilities. Customized and superior scalability and upgradability features figure high among the vendor-desired features in the colocation market. Data center colocation market is also witnessing a leap toward greener data center efforts as colocation solution providers realize the need to reduce their carbon footprint. The colocation market is driven by advancements in the fields of Internet, e-commerce, and networking technologies.



Browse 81 market data tables and 41 Figures and spread through 175 pages and in-depth TOC on "Colocation Market [By Solutions (Retail, Wholesale), By End Users(SMB, Large Enterprises, SOHO), By Verticals, By Region, Demand and Supply] - Worldwide Market Forecast and Analysis (2013 - 2018)"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/colocation-market-1252.html



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Recently, there has been a rising inclination toward colocation services—both retail as well as wholesale services—across every industry vertical. While retail colocation providers are increasingly started dealing in power deals above 1 mW, the wholesale colocation providers are venturing toward lower capacity power deals. The trend or the thin line differentiation between retail colocation facilities and wholesale colocation vendors is changing, as both retail and wholesale vendors are dealing both lower as well as higher space and power requirements of colocation. Most of the wholesale vendors are also providing skilled managed services and interconnection facilities. The market is mainly dominated by large Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and tier 1 companies having huge data center spaces spread across the globe.



The colocation market is broadly segmented by type of colocation: retail colocation, and wholesale colocation; by type of end-users: Small Office Home Offices (SOHOs), Small- and Medium-Scale Businesses (SMBs), and large enterprises; by type of verticals: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, public sector and utilities, telecommunication and IT, healthcare and life sciences and others; by regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA). This report also analyzes the global supply–demand trend for various colocation services.



MarketsandMarkets expects that the global colocation market is estimated to be $25.72 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow to $43.34 billion in 2018. This represents an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2013 to 2018. In the current scenario, the retail colocation solution continues to be the largest segment and is followed by wholesale colocation solution. In terms of regions, North America is expected to be the biggest market on the basis spending and adoption. MarketsandMarkets further expects that the increasing demand for colocation in the developing economies will further enhance the growth of the market.



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