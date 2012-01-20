Cologney.com Offers Reviews of the Top Fragrances for Men and Women

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2012 -- Cologney.com offers reviews of the best selling fragrances for men and women. More and more consumers are embracing the convenience of online shopping. In fact, online shopping for the 2011 Christmas season was up 30% when it came to cosmetics. This means that more consumers are purchasing cologne, perfume, body and skin care products and makeup on the internet instead of at the local store.



There are hundreds of websites that allow consumers to compare prices and shop online for their favorite items. Most consumers shop the main websites that have grown in popularity, including Amazon.com and eBay.com. Online shopping allows a person to pick up products they may not be able to find locally and have them delivered right to their front door. Cologney.com takes the guess work out of picking out the perfect fragrance for upcoming holidays, birthdays or special occasions.



Cologne and perfume have been a popular gift for decades. Women give cologne to their boyfriends and husbands; children give cologne to their dads. As an item that is often costly but used on a day to day basis, it is no wonder why cologne has grown in popularity for the gift giving season. Many men become set in a specific fragrance that they have used for a long time. Women will choose cologne that they prefer to help change things up and give it as a gift.



By using Cologney.com, a person can browse over 80 different fragrances and read reviews on their scents and the overall product. This will ensure that they are getting the most bang for their buck. On average, consumers spend between $30 and $60 per gift item during the holiday season. By shopping online through large variety sites, consumers are able to group several items together into one purchase. The average online group order for cosmetic related products is over $200.



Online purchases of cologne and other cosmetic related items can be convenient if the proper research is done. Cologney.com puts useful reviews and information about cologne in the hands of the consumer so they can make the best educated decision.



About CologneY.com

Cologney.com is a comprehensive cologne review website. The company features reviews of over 80 household name fragrances that have been tested by their expert staff. Find more information or read the reviews by visiting http://www.cologney.com.