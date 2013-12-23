Colombia Autos Report 2014 - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Colombia Autos Report 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- BMI forecasts vehicle sales in Colombia to decrease 3.2% in 2013, due to a 3.4% expected decline in the passenger car segment and a 2.9% drop in the CV segment.
In 2013, BMI forecasts a 13% drop in vehicle production on the back of a 15% decline in passenger car manufacturing and a 9.8% fall in CV output.
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