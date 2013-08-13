Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Colombia Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Colombia beer industry. Researched and published by ..



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises high level market research data on the Colombia beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The slow recovery of the US economy as well as the deterioration of the European economy has impacted the Colombian economy as these are the main export markets for the country. Additionally the expenditure and the confidence levels among consumers also showed signs of decline.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

During 2012, leading entities like Standard and Poor's, Fitch and Moody's upgraded their investment grade for Colombia which reflects the growing confidence in the economy



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Colombia Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Colombia Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

One of the principal drivers that have influenced the beer market growth trend has been the introduction of new product developments such as 90cl bottles, as well the higher consumption of beer as a daily basis



In 2012 the Colombian economy grew 4% which means that it is decelerating when compared to 2011 when it rose by 6%.



Colombians are increasingly interested in trying new things, reflected in the success of the booming gastronomy industry



Colombians are bargain hunters, and as a consequence Private Label lines have continued to advance



The consumption of beer continued being one of the lowest in the region compared to countries like Venezuelan and Brazil and the per capita consumption is significantly lower



Key Highlights

The SABMiller subsidiary, Bavaria is by far the leading player with more than 98% of the market share



The artisanal beer segment has captured consumers' attention over the past 5 years due to the wide product variety that it offers



In 2012, super premium continued as the smallest segment, but at the same time the segment which posted the fastest growth with a 115% increase YoY



In 2012, Poker continued to consolidate as the leading brand with 41% market share



As mentioned, SABMiller is the largest brewer in Colombia. Its subsidiary, Bavaria, absorbs more than 99% of the market.



Companies Mentioned



SABMILLER , BOGOTA BEER COMPANY, DICERMEX



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139540/colombia-beer-market-insights-2013.html