"Colombia Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- BMI projects that Colombian consumer electronics spending will grow by about 12% in US dollar terms in 2012 to US$4.9bn, with demand fuelled by strong credit growth, rising house prices and falling unemployment. Domestic demand is stronger than ever in Colombia as the burgeoning middle class continues to stimulate household consumption. Drivers will include rising PC and mobile phone penetration, the launch of digital TV broadcasting and 3G mobile network roll-outs. The development of a modern retail sector will also encourage growth over the forecast period
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$1.4bn in 2011 to US$1.5bn in 2012, +10% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, but there is considerable potential in government and business segments, where levels of investment are low.
AV sales: US$2.1bn in 2011 to US$2.3bn in 2012, +6% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with flat screen TV sets the main growth area as consumers upgrade their old models.
Handset sales: US$869mn in 2011 to US$1.0bn in 2012, +16% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with smartphones to account for a higher proportion of mobile sales.
Risk/Reward Ratings:
Colombia's score was 45.6 out of 100.0, which gave it fifth place in our latest Latin American CE RRR table, ahead of Peru, Argentina and Venezuela. BMI expects rising penetration of consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and flat-screen TV sets and over time the market has the potential to rise in our rankings.
Key Trends & Developments
- The government's Vive Digital programme offers a long-term boost to the PC market, with a pledge to eliminate import tariffs on connectivity devices and to take measures to enhance credit availability for such devices. Incentives under the Vive Digital plan included a VAT exemption programme for low-income households looking to obtain an internet connection.
- The migration to digital TV broadcasting is currently scheduled for completion in 2019, although government sources have suggested this could be brought forward by two years. To maintain revenue growth in the face of price declines, vendors will focus on product innovation, with drivers including improved display quality and wider screens, as well as design and features such as wireless technology.
- With the growing popularity of mobile broadband services, smartphone usage should grow rapidly. There will also be increasing demand for mid-range phones as consumers upgrade from their entry models. Even for low-tier subscribers, desire for features such as cameras and support for MP3/MP4 are increasingly important requirements.
