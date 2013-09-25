Colombia Defence & Security Report Q4 2013 - New Market Study Published

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Colombia Defence & Security Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The five decades of civil war which Colombia has suffered has left its mark on the country. The conflict has become a complex web of protagonists involving the government, the security forces; left-wing guerrilla groups, the largest of which being the FARC organisation; right-wing paramilitaries, criminal gangs and drug traffickers. While much of this conflict has been played out in Colombia's rural areas, cities too have become battlegrounds, with kidnappings and homicide common. This has served to retard the country's political and economic development, and has been detrimental for Colombia's reputation abroad.
Successive Colombian governments have sought to bring the war to an end either via the increasing the use of force by the security forces and the country's military, through negotiation or through both mechanisms. The government is currently involved in negotiations with FARC in Cuba which are scheduled for conclusion in November 2013. While these negotiations are being reported as arguably the most productive for some years, there is still no guarantee that they will result in a lasting agreement between the government and the guerrilla organisation. Moreover, other armed groups are active in Colombia and a lasting agreement with FARC would not necessarily mean an end to the civil war.
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