Colombia Petrochemicals Report 2014 - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Colombia Petrochemicals Report 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- The Colombian government is currently in the middle of a refinery expansion programme, hoping to turn a small oil products import requirement into an equally small export flow. BMI's latest Colombia Petrochemicals Report suggests this expansion could open up opportunities for increasing naphtha feedstock availability for the downstream petrochemicals industry.
The Colombian petrochemicals industry saw a decline in rubber and plastics output in 2013. While there was a definite uptrend in chemicals going into H213, both plastics and rubber were expected to perform poorly for the whole of the year. The poor output performance of petrochemicals industries in 2013 came amid deteriorating market conditions. The decline was related to weakening household spending over the period with average retail sales growth.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In 2013, Colombia's petrochemicals facilities included capacities of 120,000tpa ethylene, 45,000tpa benzene, 20,000tpa toluene, 35,000tpa xylenes, 45,000tpa PET, 60,000tpa LDPE, 103,000tpa PS, 400,000tpa PVC, 500,000tpa PP, 115,000tpa ammonia and 185,000tpa urea. These capacities are unlikely to change over the next five years. Ecopetrol has, in the past, proposed a new cracker with associated PE and PP near Cartagena, but no progress has been made.
BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- BMI believes that the Colombian market will recover from 2014 with improving consumer and business confidence pointing to stronger household spending and industrial production. This will, in turn, support growth in petrochemicals-consuming sectors, helping to revive chemical, rubber and plastics output.
- BMI does not believe that any further petrochemicals capacity expansion is viable until the completion of the expansion of the refineries at Barrancabermeja and Cartagena, which is due in 2014 or 2015. Ecopetrol's Bolivar refinery in Cartagena, the country's second biggest facility, will be upgraded over the course of 2014.
- In BMI's Americas Petrochemicals Business Environment Rankings, Colombia is in seventh place with its score increasing 0.6 points since 2013 to 43.2 points due to an improvement in its Country Risk score. Colombia's petrochemicals industry is well integrated with suppliers and local market conditions are improving, following a downturn in H113. Growth in refining capacities offer the opportunity for further growth based on increased naphtha feedstock potential.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Argentina Petrochemicals Report 2014
- Colombia Oil & Gas Report Q1 2014
- Czech Republic Petrochemicals Report Q1 2014
- Algeria Petrochemicals Report Q1 2014
- Australia Petrochemicals Report 2014
- Iran Petrochemicals Report Q1 2014
- Romania Petrochemicals Report Q1 2014
- Qatar Petrochemicals Report Q1 2014
- Hungary Petrochemicals Report Q1 2014
- Egypt Petrochemicals Report Q1 2014