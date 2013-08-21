Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Colombia Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

We believe that there is a great deal of long-term potential for the local consumer market in

Colombia, but flag up short-term concerns about the impact of ongoing household deleveraging on the

country's economic outlook.

The Colombia Retail Report examines how best to maximise returns in the Colombian retail market while

minimising investment risk, and also explores the impact of a significant economic deterioration in the US,

Colombia's main export destination, on the Colombian consumer and on the ability of producers and

exporters to realise returns in the short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139679/colombia-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###