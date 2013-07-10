Colombia Shipping Report Q3 2013 - New Market Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Colombia Shipping Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- BMI forecasts that the three primary ports of Colombia will all see strong growth in 2013, and over the medium term, after a good performance in 2012. The country is forecast to be one of the strongestperforming economies in Latin America this year, with growth of 4.3%. Throughput volumes will be supported not only by the growing dry bulk export story, in particular coal, but also container volumes will rise on the back of strong private consumption growth, forecast at 4.6% this year.
Headline Industry Data
- The Port of Cartagena will see total tonnage volume increase by 9.4% to 14.22mn tonnes in 2013.
- Container traffic at Cartagena will rise by 12.8% to 2.28mn twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).
- Volume at the Pacific port of Buenaventura will be up by a similarly healthy 7.4% to 10.41mn tonnes, while container traffic will rise 6.4% to reach 529,444 TEUs.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Industry Trends
SC Line Announces Launch Of New Latin American Service: In March, Panamanian shipping company SC Line announced the launch of a new Latin American service. The Gulftrade service will run between the US, Colombia and Venezuela. It will utilise the Vinni vessel, which has a capacity of 1,500 automobiles and 200 heavy units.
ANLA Suspends Drummond's Licence At Santa Marta Port: Colombia's environmental licensing agency ANLA has suspended the loading licence of US-based Drummond Company at the Port of Santa Marta after the company spilled coal in the Caribbean on January 13. The company's barge workers had to dispose around 870 metric tons of coal into the sea in order to save the barge from sinking.
