Fast Market Research recommends "Colombia Shipping Report Q3 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- BMI forecasts growth across the board at Colombian ports in 2014. This will, in part, be due to base effects, as most facilities endured a downturn in volumes in 2013. Shipping sector growth over the medium term will be supported by growth in private consumption on the back of rising wages, and the opening of the expanded Panama Canal, which would see more, and larger, vessels calling at the country's ports. This possibility has piqued the interest of international container terminal operators, such as International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI). Throughput volumes will also be supported by the growing dry bulk export story, in particular coal.
Headline Industry Data
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- The Port of Cartagena will see total tonnage volume increase by 6.9% to 20.69mn tonnes in 2014, and will average growth of 5.5% to 2018.
- Container traffic at Cartagena will grow by 9.1% to 2.03mn twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2014. Growth to 2018 will average 11.9%
- Volume at the Pacific port of Buenaventura will rise by 2.4% to 9.41mn tonnes in 2014, while container traffic will rise by 3.7%, to reach 503,093TEUs.
Key Industry Trends
Road Infrastructure Development To Boost Ports: Our bullish view on Colombia's road infrastructure sector has been further confirmed by news that Fiscal Policy Superior Council (Confis) has approved USD13.4bn-worth of financing for nine projects. This is the largest sum ever approved for road infrastructure in the country. We also believe that the investment in these roads, which will link to the country's ports, will increase competitiveness in Colombia, thereby boosting volumes handled at the country's maritime facilities.
Tampa Bay Signs MoU With Barranquilla Port: The US port of Tampa Bay has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Colombian port of Barranquilla. The move enables Tampa Bay to deepen its trade ties with Colombia. The MoU will boost collaboration between the two ports on trade and marketing initiatives,...
The Colombia Shipping Report has been researched at source and features latest-available data and Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent forecasting, critically analysing international transport of dry bulk and containers. The report evaluates the global commodities and trade backdrop, alongside in-depth country-specific analysis of trade prospects. The report also contains company profiles covering leading multinational and national shipping companies and analysis of latest industry news, trends and regulatory developments in Colombia.
BMI's Colombia Shipping Report provides industry professionals and strategists, sector analysts, business investors, trade associations and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the shipping industry in Colombia.
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