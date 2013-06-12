Colombia Telecommunications Report Q2 2013 - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Colombia Telecommunications Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- BMI View: Colombia's mobile market is a dynamic one, with new technologies - such as LTE in the 700MHz bandwidth and a 4G spectrum auction - poised to boost market growth further and drive the expansion of the mobile broadband sector. Concerns over competition remain, however, and the regulator has finalised legislation to limit Claro's dominance. MNP and asymmetric MTRs have had little effect so far, but further policies are due in 2013, although not yet made public. BMI was in favour of allowing Claro to enter the 4G auction, and the decision to set aside one band of spectrum without Claro, should encourage new entrants. In broadband, the Vive Digital programme and new contracts announced will see Colombia's fibre-optic network extended. ETB has announced important investments in the TV sectors, following its acquisition of Ingelcom. ETB plans to launch an IPTV and a pay-TV service in 2013, which should help boost competition in the sector.
Key Data
- Mobile forecasts were upgraded in the previous Q113 report, as operators posted another quarter of strong net additions, particularly from Movistar and Claro. We forecast 59.7mn connections by 2017.
- Mobile internet continues to outpace growth in wireline broadband connections. Q312 saw subscriber numbers reach 3.29mn mark, growing by 22.5% year-on-year (y-o-y).
- Pay-TV subscribers fell in the quarter, down to 3.85mn. We believe this to be a rare blip and expect pay- TV to post strong growth over the long-term. ETB's entry in this market, planned for 2013, will boost growth further.
Key Trends And Developments
In October 2012, Colombia planned to conduct LTE trials in the 700MHz band with the Asia Pacific Telecommunity band plan, according to the National Spectrum Agency (ANE). Huawei will conduct trials in Q412. ZTE and Ericsson will conduct trials in Q113.
Une EPM continues its rollout of 4G LTE to major urban areas in Colombia, now reaching five cities; Bogota, Medellin, Cali, Bucaramanga and Barranquilla.
The government decided to postpone the auction for 4G spectrum - it was originally scheduled for September 2012 but has now been pushed back to February 2013 after deciding to allow Claro to participate in one out of the two bidding processes.
