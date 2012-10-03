Colombia Telecommunications Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Colombia Telecommunications Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- BMI View: Although not quite reaching the heights of some of its peer market, Colombia stands out as one of the more developed markets in Latin America with a regulator keen to introduce new technologies and boost access. Colombia's mobile market remains dominated by a single operator and, despite a number of initiative, little has changed in market dynamics for several years. However, the market is competitive and the large number of players in the fixed and broadband arena make this one of the more dynamic and competitive segments of Colombia's telecoms market.
Key Data
- Mobile forecasts were upgraded on the back of strong growth from operators across the board with newcomers Uff! And UNE EPM providing a notable boost. We forecast 56.8mn connections by 2016, up 14.9% from 2012.
- Third-ranked Tigo continues to report strong growth in its mobile broadband subscriptions, accounting for a higher share of the data market (20%) than overall subscriptions (12.5%)
- New municipalities are being reached through Colombia's national broadband plan, helping to boost broadband growth. Our forecasts see a five-year CAGR of 14.6%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Trends And Developments
Connection to the country's national fibre-optic network began in Albania, Guajira. As part of a government push to encourage greater broadband usage in the country, several initiatives have been launched including the national fibre-optic network and the auction of frequencies for high-speed mobile data.
Two of Latin America's largest operators, America Movil and Telefonica, have merged their respective fixed and mobile operations across Colombia, reflecting the operators' regional strategies. As convergence reaches the Colombian market, BMI expects more mergers to take place as operators seek to offer services across both wireless and wireline infrastructure. This could create greater competition for wireless frequencies in future and also see competition in the mobile market expand through additional launches of MVNOs.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Central America Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Hungary Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Japan Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Peru Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Kenya Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Sri Lanka Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- China Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Turkey Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Czech Republic Telecommunications Report Q4 2012