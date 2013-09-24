Colon Cancer Prevention by Certified GI in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Each year, more than 60,000 Americans die from colon cancer, making it one of the deadliest cancers in the U.S. In fact, colorectal cancer is deadlier than breast cancer and prostate cancer. While some groups are at an increased risk of developing colon cancer it due to their family history, race or other circumstances, even those with zero risk factors have a 1 in 17 chance of developing the disease in their lifetime. But there are ways to treat colorectal cancer and it one of the most curable forms of cancer.



You might be wondering: How do you prevent colorectal cancer?



The answer to that question is that colorectal cancer prevention begins with a colonoscopy. That’s where Dr. Peyton Berookim, a double-board certified gastroenterologist based in Beverly Hills, can help. Dr. Berookim specializes in performing colonoscopies, the screening procedure that is widely considered to be the gold standard in detecting and treating colon cancer. Yet, the thought of a getting a colonoscopy can be scary for a variety of reasons--from concerns over pain and discomfort to the fear that cancer will be found—leading some to avoid the potentially life-saving procedure altogether. Dr. Berookim is a comparing and compassionate GI doctor who will be with you ever step of the way to guide you through the process and the procedure, ensuring that you don’t have any discomfort while under general anesthesia.



A colonoscopy is used to spot and remove benign or precancerous, which then prevents them from growing into cancerous tumors. Additionally, the procedure can also help diagnose or rule out a range of other digestive system and gastrointestinal conditions such as familial adanomatous polyposis. The procedure is recommended for anyone over the age of 50 (or 45 if you are African-American) or earlier if you have a family history of the disease or have certain symptoms of colon cancer symptoms, such as a change in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, anemia or unintended weight loss.



To find out more about a colonoscopy, or to schedule the procedure, call Dr. Berookim today at 310-271-1122.



Website: http://gidoctor.com/procedures/colonoscopy



http://www.gidoctor.com/our-services/colon-cancer



Author: http://websitegrowth.com

Contact: 310-271-1122

150 N Robertson Blvd, Suite 204

Beverly Hills, CA 90211