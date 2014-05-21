Colon Cancer Screening and Treatment Available in Beverly Hills by Board-Certified Gastroenterologist

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Dr. Peyton Berookim is a strong advocate of regular colonoscopy procedures as a means of preventing many types of cancers. In addition to colon cancer screening, Dr. Peyton Berookim also offers medical care and treatment for all forms of liver and digestive disorders and disease, including the management of their sometimes uncomfortable symptoms.



With fellowship training from the world class UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and a medical residency from the Charles Drew University of Los Angeles, Dr. Peyton Berookim has been awarded many accolades in recent years, including the “Best of Beverly Hills Award” and the “UCLA Chancellor’s Humanitarian Award”.



Many of these medical conditions can lead to consistent and regular bloating, abdominal pain, heartburn, constipation, and GERD, but Berookim believes that the treating of these symptoms should also be as high a priority as the treatment of the medical disorder itself so that his patients can lead a better quality of life.



Dr. Peyton Berookim is currently seeing his patients at the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California and has hospital privileges at the highly regarded Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he is a strong advocate of staying current with the latest medical technologies and research.



You can contact the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California directly at 310.271.1122 or visiting the main office location at 150 N Robertson Blvd, Suite 204, Beverly Hills, CA 90211.



Website: http://www.colonoscopy-beverlyhills.com/colon-cancer/



Contact: 310-271-1122

150 N Robertson Blvd, Suite 204

Beverly Hills, CA 90211