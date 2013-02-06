Colon Cleanse Weight Loss Launches to Provide Independent Advice on New Weight Loss Technique

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Weight loss is one of the biggest social pressures as the so-called obesity epidemic continues. Cheaply available foods with high levels of saturated fat and lower levels of activity, as the cultural shift toward office work has continued, have ensured more people are under more pressure to lose more weight. No wonder so many solutions are available. Of them, perhaps one of the newer and more curious options under debate is colon cleansing for weight loss. Colon Cleanse Weight Loss is a website that has been gaining attention lately for providing independent advice for those considering this option.



The theory is that by undergoing colon cleansing, individuals can improve their metabolism and more efficiently process fat. Some of these treatments are more effective than others, and Colon Cleanse Weight Loss reviews them to make recommendations.



The website currently features the reviews of what it claims are the three best colon cleansing products, the Bowtrol Colon Cleanser and Probiotic, DetoxPlus+ and5 Day Colon Cleanser. The reviews give a summary of the product and its efficacy according to anecdotal reports from users.



The site also provides information for newcomers on why someone would undergo such a procedure, explaining the advantages including the removal of parasites, solid waste build up and mucoid plate build up, healthier digestion and weight loss. The site also provides links to inexpensive trial cleanses that individuals can try before committing to a longer term course of the treatment.



A spokesperson for Colon Cleanse Weight Loss explained, “These products have attracted a lot of curiosity from people who are looking to lose weight and while we make our recommendations on the assumption of a healthy diet and exercise, these cleanses can be a great supplement to increase the effectiveness of weight loss solutions by improving the workings of the digestive tract. That’s why we provide information on trials as well as longer treatments, so dieters can try a week with and a week without to see which gains the better results.”



