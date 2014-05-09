Healthier Life Supplements New Product Launch - Colon Cleanse, Total Cleansing Formula

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Healthier Life Supplements Company now offers a safe all-natural diet supplement called Colon Cleanse. The product has multiple benefits on people’s health including toxin elimination and efficient weight loss. It is perfect for individual, who would like to lead healthier lifestyle and to ensure good health.



Colon Cleanse is a popular health supplement that helps people to reach their desired weight faster. It eliminates toxins from their body in safe and effective way. The product offered by Healthier Life Supplements at affordable price contains 9 detoxifying fibers, herbs and nutrients that make people feel better and accelerates their internal cleansing process.



Here are some of the main benefits that natural Colon Cleanse provides to people:



- Efficient elimination of all harmful toxins built up in the body.



- Internal detoxification with all related health benefits.



- Effective weight loss: the reason for this is that many people have up to 5 pounds of fecal in their colon that troubles normal colon functions. Elimination of this build-up fecal matter will not only lead to some weight loss, but will support better colon functioning.



- Normalization of digestive system work, so it can effortlessly absorb all good nutrients and benefit the whole body. On the other hand, if the waste is not eliminated for long time, the body system starts to suffer from different bacteria and illnesses. Regular cleansing of the colon protects people from constipation and related health conditions.



- Increased energy is a natural result of elimination of toxins from the body. The body energy that has previously been focused mainly on waste elimination is refocused on other body parts and people feel an influx of strength.



- Colon Cleanse helps people lead healthier lifestyle, as it improves their sleeping patterns and blood circulation.



- People who take Colon Cleanse report to get improved concentration, as well. Typically, distraction is a result on ineffective vitamin absorption or poor diet. When the intestines are cleaned from waste and ready to absorb all helpful ingredients from food, people are able to efficiently concentrate on their daily tasks.



The formula of this supplement is so powerful, that experts recommended the product to be taken for no longer than 15 days. It might cause some mild laxative and diuretic cleansing effects, for this reason people should take at least 8 cups of water every day. The product is not appropriate for pregnant or lactating women.



Healthier Life Supplements company offers a 30 day money back guarantee and full refund. They are the sole distributor of this product and their 'Healthier Life Supplement' brand is registered in Amazon's product brand registry.



People, who would like to learn more about this product or order it at affordable price, can visit Healthier Life Supplements' listing for their Colon Cleanse on Amazon.com.



About Healthier Life Supplements

Part of their mission statement at Healthier Life Supplements is to offer the best quality Weight Loss and Diet solutions. They are committed to providing the best customer service and after sales support to all their valued customers.



Their products are professionally sourced and proudly made right here in America for guaranteed quality and authenticity. All of their products are also produced in accordance with GMP consistent quality standards and the manufacturing facility is FDA registered. People can rest assured that they bring only the best when it comes to their health and wellbeing.



Healthier Life Supplements products are fulfilled by Amazon.com so customers can rest assured that all orders will arrive on time and in good order. Shipping is also free for all prime members. A 30 day money back guarantee is offered, so if they are not happy with the product, they will receive a full, no questions asked refund so all the risk is on them.



Contact

Customer Support

(213) 342 8434

support@healthierlifesupplements.com

https://www.healthierlifesupplements.com