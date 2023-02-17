Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2023 -- Overview:



Colon cleaning, also known as colon therapy, colon hydrotherapy, colonic irrigation, or colonic irrigation, is a term used to describe a variety of alternative medical therapies that claim to eliminate nonspecific toxins from the colon and digestive system by eliminating stool accumulations.



Colon hydrotherapy Market research report provides a comprehensive view of the market, including quantitative and qualitative data. It provides a global market perspective and forecast based on the Colon hydrotherapy Market segmentation by product type, system type, application, and region.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Colon Hydrotherapy Market" is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Colon hydrotherapy equipment have improved to the point that a physician, colon hydrotherapist, or even a private individual using home therapy units may successfully treat common digestive diseases such as constipation. Modern colon hydrotherapy technology enables patients to overcome the limitations of conventional enema treatments in the privacy of their own homes. The HSK8300 Digital Colon Hydrotherapy Machine, for example, is capable of accurately measuring and distributing enough temperature-controlled water to be therapeutically effective throughout nearly the entire length of the colon. Colon hydrotherapy equipment can keep injection pressure regulated and safe, allowing cleansing water to reach the colon's extremities. Water pressure of 3 psi softly widens the folds of the colon wall, releasing trapped faeces. Multiple built-in safeguards keep the gut from becoming over-pressurized. The temperature of the cleaning water is strictly controlled, and built-in safety systems prevent dangerous temperature variations. As a result of the above remarks, the market is predicted to drive throughout the forecast period.



Restraints:



The market is likely to be hampered by side effects and hazards connected with colon hydrotherapy, as well as a lack of knowledge among individuals and high costs throughout the forecast period.



Segmentation Analysis:



Colon Hydrotherapy Market is Segmented By Product Type, System Type, Application



By Product Type:



- Mobile Hydrotherapy

- Fixed Hydrotherapy



By System Type:



- Open System

- Closed System



By Application:



- Weight loss

- Irritable Bowel Syndrome

- Detoxification

- Others



Competitive Landscape:



Major key players in the colon hydrotherapy market are



- Herrmann Apparatebau GmbH

- Lifotronic Technology Co. Ltd.

- Cerajivan Healthtech

- Transcendencias Comerciales

- S.L

- Prime Pacific Health Innovations Corporation

- DTA Medical

- CLEM prevention

- Tiller MINDBODY, INC.



Regional Analysis:



North America had the biggest revenue share. The rising prevalence of colon and rectal cancer, an ageing population, an invasive approach to colorectal cancer screening, technological advancements in equipment, rising investments in hospital infrastructure, and FDA approvals in the region are some of the factors that are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. In the United States, for example, an expected 104,610 new cases of colon cancer and 43,340 instances of rectal cancer would be detected in 2020. Although the majority of CRCs are identified in people over the age of 50, 17,930 (12%) are diagnosed in people under the age of 50, which equates to 49 new cases every day. In 2020, an expected 53,200 individuals died from CRC, including 3,640 men and women under the age of 50.



