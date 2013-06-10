Colonial Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:CLP) Investor Alert: Takeover Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Colonial Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:CLP) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. to acquire Colonial Properties Trust Inc for a value of approximately $23.72 per NYSE:CLP share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NYSE:CLP shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Colonial Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:CLP) prior to June 4, 2013, and currently hold any of those NYSE:CLP shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholderasfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Colonial Properties Trust Inc breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:CLP investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On June 3, 2013, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) and Colonial Properties Trust (NYSE: CLP) announced that they have entered into a merger agreement under which Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and Colonial Properties Trust will merge Under the terms of the agreement, each Colonial Properties Trust common share will be converted into 0.36 newly issued Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. common share, and the combined company will be an UPREIT. Based on a closing price of $ 65.89 of NYSE:MAA shares the offer represents a value of approximately $23.72 per NYSE:CLP shares.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE:CLP shares at $25.25 per share and that NYSE:CLP shares trade before the takeover announcement as high as $24.90 on May 22, 2013, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for NYSE:CLP stockholders.



More specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Colonial Properties Trust Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Colonial Properties Trust Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $340.75 million in 2009 to $306.56million in 2010. In addition, shares of Colonial Properties Trust Inc grew from $3.81 per share in February 2009 to as high as $24.90 per share on May 22, 2013.



On June 7, 2013, NYSE:CLP shares closed at $23.43 per share.



Those who are current investors in Colonial Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:CLP), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



