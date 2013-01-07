When it comes to gastrointestinal health, get the leading-edge know-how and heartfelt care you and your referring doctor can depend on. Visit Peyton P. Berookim, MD, at the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California. Call 310.271.1122 for help with your digestive problems.
Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Check out the client testimonials section of the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California’s website. See what real people have to say about Dr. Peyton Berookim, MD and his friendly staff of professionals. Client testimonials are the most trustworthy method in researching anything nowadays. Dr. Berookim cares about his patients, and he runs his practice around the philosophy that people’s health should be a doctor’s number one priority. His conscientious practice reflects his attention to detail during procedures and every other step of the medical process.
Here are five reasons why you should get a colonoscopy. Don't wait until it's too late! Take care of your digestive health in order to jumpstart a healthy life.
1.There is blood in your stool.
If your stool looks bright red, black, or very dark, it is very important for you to see a gastrointestinal doctor immediately for a colonoscopy. A colonoscopy is a test that evaluates your lower gastrointestinal system. This procedure is more exact than other tests that are available. The gastrointestinal tract is highly sensitive and blood in the stool could be potentially serious. Dr. Peyton Berookim at the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California performs comprehensive colonoscopies. This procedure is the best way to screen for colon and colorectal cancer.
2.You have abdominal pain.
Abdominal pain is often over-looked because it can be caused by harmless triggers. However, persistent or particularly painful abdominal pain should not be ignored. Dr. Berookim does not take this sort of abdominal pain lightly. To get to the root of the problem, the colonoscope is used with a camera to pinpoint the abnormality with accuracy and ease. Don’t let the hesitation of uncertainty keep you from learning the cause of your abdominal pain.
3.Your family has a history of colon cancer
If your family has a history of colon cancer, it is very important that you begin monitoring your colon at a young age. Colon cancer is the second most deadly cancer, killing over 60,000 people in the United States every year. Many patients tend to put off routine colonoscopy even if they have a history of colon cancer in their family on account of a fear of discomfort. The combination of modern medicine and Dr. Berookim’s expertise in the field have made that fear irrelevant.
4.You or your family has a history of gastrointestinal or digestive disorders.
Similarly to being from a family with a history of colon cancer, the same goes for people with a family history of gastrointestinal and digestive disorders. If you find that you are experiencing a change in your bowel habits, you experience rectal bleeding, or continued fatigue, despite your age, you should make a colonoscopy appointment with your doctor immediately.
5.You are over the age of fifty.
It is essential for all people over the age of 50 to get a colonoscopy. If your family has a history of colon cancer, gastrointestinal, or digestive disorders, then it is suggested that you get a colonoscopy much earlier. Consult with your gastrointestinal doctor for more information. As you get older, your chances for various gastro- ailments go up, and with regular monitoring, you can prevent many life-threatening problems.
When you need state-of-the-art gastrointestinal diagnosis and treatment, depend on double board-certified gastroenterologist Peyton P. Berookim, MD, for today’s latest diagnostic and treatment methods. Dr. Berookim will treat you with kindness, understanding and compassion. Contact the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California to request an appointment.
Website: http://www.gidoctor.com/
Author: http://websitegrowth.com
Contact: 310-271-1122
9735 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 421
Beverly Hills, CA 90212