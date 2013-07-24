Colonoscopy in Beverly Hills from a Board-Certified Gastroenterologist

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Routine health checkups are important; a colonoscopy however, can be indispensable. For one, they discover polyps and tumors, which if left untreated can develop into colon cancer, a potentially life threatening condition.



Various health problems can also have their root cause discovered by a colonoscopy as issues in the gastrointestinal area of the body can cause symptoms that may seem unrelated. At the same time as being a preventative and exploratory measure, a colonoscopy also has therapeutic value. It not only identifies existing problems but also has a simultaneous stand-alone health benefit. Double board-certified gastroenterologist Peyton P. Berookim, MD, is an expert in gastrointestinal diagnosis and treatment. He has built a reputation of professionalism and approachability, both caring for and understanding the needs of his patients.



If you are suffering from problems including: diarrhea, constipation, rectal bleeding or irregular bowel movements, a colonoscopy by an expert practitioner can get straight to the root of the problem. A correct diagnosis means a faster resolution of the underlying problem by allowing for targeted treatment. In addition to a faster recovery, having the procedure will also mean that you get definitive answers about the cause of the problem and your treatment plan, giving you peace of mind in knowing that this aspect of your health is taken care of.



People around the age of 50 are especially prone to conditions, such as colon cancer, that can be identified and prevented through regular colonoscopies. Health professionals recommend having routine checkups in order to prevent and deal with any issues before they become more serious. If during the procedure a polyp is found, it will be safely removed by your doctor, eliminating the immediate risk of it developing into colon cancer. If found early, colon cancer is relatively easy to treat, so identifying whether you are at risk and catching it as soon as possible is essential.



Routine colonoscopies are important for everyone who takes their gastrointestinal health seriously. They guarantee you´re are not at risk of colon cancer and other ailments while also being therapeutic in nature.



